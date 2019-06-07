Just two weeks left to register for annual Aylesbury midnight walk

There are just two weeks until this year's midnight walk in aid of the Florence Nightingale Hospice charity.

Last year's walk was the first where men were also eligible, and they were able to use the walk to reflect and remember loved ones and to help raise money for the hospice.

Stuart Day with his parents

Stuart Day was one of those who signed up for the first time last year.

He said: “I wanted to take part in the walk for two reasons - to help raise funds so the fantastic care my dad received can be there for everyone who needs such help in the future and also to celebrate my dad, just the bravest man I have ever known.”

Stuart’s father, Roy Day, moved to Aylesbury in the 1960s where he brought up his family and worked in several local companies including Rivets.

After being diagnosed with terminal cancer and dementia in 2006, he became a regular user of the day hospice unit in 2010.

Stuart said: “He began to attend the day hospice which he was quite unsure of at first but he soon looked forward to his visits where he took part in several activities even creating a mosaic.

"He would enjoy talking to others there especially the priest who would visit and chat with dad.

"It also provided a well-earned break for my mum who, also in her seventies, was finding dad's condition was having its toll on her.”

Stuart will be taking part in the midnight walk again this year, continuing his support for the hospice.

He said: “I found the whole event had a wonderful positive feel and was so happy to be able to take part and will continue to do so hopefully for many years to come.

“Dad passed away at home in 2010, aged 78, surrounded by his family but the care and compassion he received from the wonderful staff at the hospice made those last months more bearable.”

This year's midnight walk takes place on Saturday June 22, with five and ten mile circular routes starting and finishing at Aylesbury College.

Find out more and register online at www.fnhospice.org.uk/midnightwalk