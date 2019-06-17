Julie Tunks jailed for exploiting vulnerable person of £18,000

Tunks stole more than £18,000 from a vulnerable man under her care and used his debit card to buy a car, and also nearly 600 items from Amazon at a value on £13,972.

Julie Tunks looked after a 60 year old man with learning impairments, and while she did this she systematically defrauded him.

Julie Tunks, aged 31, of Hannon Road, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday to a total value of £18,810.

She was sentenced at the same court on the following Monday to a total of two years’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay the victim £14,715 in compensation at £200 per month.

Between April 2016 and March 2017, Tunks used the debit cards of the victim, a vulnerable 60-year-old man, to purchase 593 items from Amazon, to the total value of £13,972.

She also bought a vehicle at a cost of £4,095, spent £549 on the website Google Play and paid a catalogue bill of £194.

Tunks was charged with the offences on 12 April this year.

Investigating officer PC James Lacey, of Aylesbury CID, said: “Julie Tunks’ victim is vulnerable and is unable to read or write. He requires help to manage his affairs, something Tunks preyed on and exploited.

“This was a callous crime committed across several months, during which Tunks preyed on her victim for several thousands of pounds to fund a lifestyle she would otherwise not have been able to afford.

“Her selfish actions have caused her victim and his family to be devastated.

“I would like to thank the victim and his family for their courage in seeing through this lengthy prosecution and I hope that this offers them some closure.

“Thames Valley Police is committed to safeguarding the most vulnerable people in our communities, and our officers will always seek to pursue and prosecute anyone who tries to make a profit at their expense.”