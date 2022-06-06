Jubilee celebrations for tots and families at Buckingham day nursery

Children and staff at a Buckingham day nursery took part in a range of activities to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Hannah Richardson
Monday, 6th June 2022, 5:00 pm

Little ones at Field House Day Nursery, on Tingewick Road, created bunting and paper chain decorations, and made ‘jewel’-encrusted crowns.

Parents joined them for a ‘Very Royal Tea Party’ in the garden, with homemade cakes, sandwiches and scones.

Pre-schoolers also took part in activities, from crafting with red, white and blue materials to making cheese scones, iced biscuits and The Queen’s favourite chocolate cake.

Jubilee celebrations at Field House Day Nursery in Buckingham

Nursery spokeswoman Kirsty Freshwater said: “We had a brilliant time commemorating this special event in history and this provided endless opportunities for the children to showcase their creativity.

"It was lovely to welcome nursery families to the tea party and we were lucky enough to have one of them make a beautiful balloon arch for us.

"We were also thrilled to raise vital funds for Bliss with a special charity raffle.”

