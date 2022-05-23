Jubilee Beacon on Buckingham Parish Church will 'be visible for many miles around'

Rector of Buckingham, Rev Will Pearson-Gee, said: "With the church sitting atop the highest point in Buckingham, we expect the beacon to be visible for many miles around.”

And he added: “ We are proud to be part of this momentous celebration.

"It is only appropriate that this unique milestone in history is marked with beacons and music.

"We are honoured to be part of this special event for Her Majesty, The Queen’s 70th year as our monarch and head of the Commonwealth on her Platinum Jubilee.”

The beacon, to lit on the evening of Thursday, June 2, on the roof of St Peter & St Paul’s Church, will be one of over 2,022 lit by charities, communities and faith groups all over the UK, as part of the official programme announced by Buckingham Palace for the Jubilee Weekend.

There will be free refreshments from 9.15pm, with the beacon lighting conducted by the mayor at 9.45pm.

Beacons will also be lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals and the Principal Beacon lighting will take place in a special ceremony at Buckingham Palace that evening.

Official logo of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

This will take the form of a lighting installation with The Queen’s Green Canopy ‘Tree of Trees’ sculpture and projections on to the front of Buckingham Palace reflecting the Royal Family’s long history championing environmental causes.

Bruno Peek, pageantmaster of The Queen’s Jubilee Platinum Beacons, said: “Building on a long tradition of lighting beacons to mark significant royal celebrations, thousands of beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

"They will enable local communities to join together to pay tribute to Her Majesty as part of the official programme of events.

“For the first time, town criers, pipers, buglers and choirs from the UK and the Commonwealth will come together to join in the celebrations in their own individual and special way.

"It is wonderful to see the range of support for beacon lighting, which will highlight both the diversity and unity of the nation and the Commonwealth.