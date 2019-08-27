Joyous scenes at Aylesbury's Parklife festival

The annual 'Parklife' community festival basked in sunshine this August Bank Holiday weekend in Vale Park in Aylesbury.

Kicking off with live music at noon on Saturday, the weekend fun culminated in a spectacular fireworks display by Frontier Fireworks Limited at 9:30pm on Sunday evening.

Parklife 2019

Along with the two live music stages and wide range of family fun, there was 'Stars in the Park' from UK Astronomy offering a tour of the night sky, 'Banquet in the Park' where Aylesbury Church Network offered a chance to feast on a selection of multi-cultural dishes and 'Proms in the Park' with the Aylesbury Concert Band, and Vivo D’Arte School of Theatre Arts inviting festival goers to raise their flags and singing voices for a great British singalong.

The free event is organised by Aylesbury Town Council and supported by a number of charities.

