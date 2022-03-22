Jon Richardson leads all-star comedy cast performing in Aylesbury for charity

Jon Richardson leads an all-star cast of comedians who are performing at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre for one night only, raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Jon has been campaigning to raise awareness for this rare muscle-wasting condition since befriending an Aylesbury man who suffers with it.

Martin Hywood and Jon Richardson

The pair organised this special fundraiser for April 2020, and then Covid hit.

Now rescheduled for this Sunday (27 March), titled, Jon Richardson and Friends, he will be joined by multi-award winning comedian Russell Kane, TV legend Harry Hill, up-and-coming star Suzi Ruffell and comedy circuit favourite Marlon Davis.

Everyone participating have waived their fees for the event, all the profits will go towards Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Beyond the show, there are other ways guests can support the national charity, a raffle will be held on the night, and customers can pick up commemorative, Jon Richardson and Friends t-shirts.

Jon and Martin on their way to Elland Road

Prizes for the raffle include a spa weekend, brewery tour, and Rock of Ages opening night theatre tickets.

Jon was first alerted to Martin and his efforts to raise awareness for this disease, which causes muscles to weaken and waste over time, via social media.

The 39-year-old was impressed with Martin's fundraising efforts, and also delighted he was a fellow Leeds United supporter.

Jon told Martin to get in touch if he could help with anything, so Martin asked if he’d host this very comedy night.

Jon said: “It is a real pleasure for me to be able to support both Martin and Muscular Dystrophy UK this way.

"I am very much looking forward to the evening and encourage people to support this amazing cause, one that really does make such a difference to people living with muscle-wasting conditions.”

Although Sunday's event is a sell-out, people can support Muscular Dystrophy UK via the following fundraising link.

Martin said: “Everyone at Muscular Dystrophy UK is exceptionally grateful to Jon for hosting this comedy evening.

"I am simply bowled over by the generosity of all the comedians who are taking part to help show the world that muscles matter.