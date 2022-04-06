Join hundreds of cyclists for Winslow charity bike ride

The North Bucks Bike Ride on Sunday, July 10, in aid of Buckinghamshire Mind and Lions charities, promises to be a fun day out in the glorious Bucks countryside.

Setting off from Winslow’s Furze Down School in Winslow, there is a choice of options, with 100-mile, 100km and 60km Sportive rides for for cyclists who want a challenge, plus Leisure rides of 30km and 20km.

The Leisure rides are particularly aimed those wanting to dust off their bikes, especially families.

Winslow Wheelers

They include stops at a number of attractions, including the Claydon Estate with free games on the lawn, and free entry on the day for cyclists at Green Dragon Eco Farm, the Bucks Railway Centre and Quainton Windmill.

There will also be refreshment and water stops and a party atmosphere in Winslow.

All routes will be signposted and marshals will be positioned at key junctions.

Riders are advised to register early to avoid disappointment, as places are limited and the early bird discount ends on April 23. See www.northbucksbikeride.info

For those wanting to prepare for the big day, Winslow Wheelers is offering 'Warm up' or 'Lounge to Lion' rides to get you in trim, alongside its regular A, B and C rides.

All groups offer company and support to build up your confidence and make new cycling buddies.

The club rides from Winslow every Saturday morning at 9am.