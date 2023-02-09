Join hundreds of cyclists for charity ride round Aylesbury Vale’s rural roads

Hundreds of cyclists are set to take to the roads of Aylesbury Vale this summer in the second North Bucks Bike Ride.

After the enormous success of last year’s charity ride, the Winslow Wheelers Cycle Club, in conjunction with the Lions Club of Winslow have announced that the second North Bucks Bike Ride is taking place on Sunday, July 16.

Last year hundreds of cyclists converged on Winslow and braved temperatures in the mid-30s to cycle one of the many routes on offer – ranging from short, family-oriented leisure rides, to a 100-mile route round the Claydons and local villages.

Stewart Batchelor, chairman of Winslow Wheelers, on last year's North Bucks Bike Ride

Winslow Wheelers chairman Stewart Batchelor said: “It was a fantastic event, with marshals lining the route at strategic points and well-earned food and drink stops along the way, which were a very welcome sight for the hot and thirsty cyclists.

"The day managed to raise £8,000, which was donated to Buckinghamshire Mind and other charities supported by the Lions Club of Winslow.

"The feedback was fantastic so this year is going to be even bigger and better. Not only will you have a fantastic day out in the Buckinghamshire countryside but also know you are raising money for many good causes.”

Registration for the North Bucks Bike Ride opens on March 1 and all details of how to enter will be on the website.

To help people get pedal ready for the big day, Winslow Wheelers are running their usual group rides each Saturday from Winslow which cater for every level of riding, from slow and easy to ‘fast and furious’.