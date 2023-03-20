All Buckingham residents are invited to attend his year’s Annual Town Meeting at 7pm on Thursday, March 23. The meeting, which will be held at Buckingham Community Centre, is open to everyone in the town to attend, share ideas and ask questions about how Buckingham could improve now and in the future.

The meeting will include information stalls and six discussion tables, each of which will be focusing on a different topic for discussion. The topics are Planning and the future of Buckingham; Policing; Cost of living; The river and green spaces; Health; Eco matters; and Other matters.

There will be information stalls from groups and organisations including Police & Crime Commissioner, Matthew Barber and Thames Valley Police; Citizens Advice Bucks; The Swan Practice; Buckingham Equality, Community Diversity & Inclusion Group; and Project Street Life. The four town council committees - Resources, Planning, Environment, and Town Centre & Events – will also be represented.

Discussion tables at last year's Annual Town Meeting

A town council spokesperson said: “If you would like to speak to your local Buckingham town councillor or Buckinghamshire Councillor or any of our fantastic local representatives, do come along to Buckingham’s Annual Town Meeting.”

Anyone who is unable to attend on the day can submit a written question to the meeting in advance, by emailing Buckingham Town Council or writing to Buckingham Town Council, Verney Close, Buckingham MK18 1JP. Please indicate in your message that it is a question to be addressed at the Annual Town Meeting.

