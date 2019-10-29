John Bercow's best bits

John Bercow's best bits: A look back at Buckingham MP's life in his constituency in the week that he steps down as Speaker

Anyone who lives in the Buckingham constituency will surely have attended an event or two where MP John Bercow was present.

Mr Bercow, who steps down as Speaker of the House of Commons this week, will not stand for the Buckingham seat at the next election.

1. Brain Tumour Research

Hosting a reception in honour of local charity Brain Tumour Research at Westminster
2. Interesting artwork...

Attending an art exhibition in aid of the Chiltern MS Therapy Centre
3. Election day

Attending the 2010 election count with wife Sally
4. Anti-HS2

Supporting anti-HS2 campaigners at a demonstration in Buckingham
