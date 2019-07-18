In the beautiful surroundings of St Mary's Church, Jazzupfront presents The Nat Birchall Quartet on August 1 from 7.30 to 11pm.

If you haven't been before, Jazzupfront is truly one of Aylesbury's gems, in an amazing setting with beautiful music.

There is a full bar and snacks are available too.

Frank Wormald, who runs the event, said: "British saxophonist Nat Birchall has quietly garnered a reputation as one of the country's foremost creatives in the jazz medium, releasing inspirational music that operates in similar regions to the spiritual works of luminaries such as John Coltrane and Pharaoh Sanders.

"Once a member of the Gondwana Records fold and a regular collaborator with the label's founder Matthew Halsall, the majority of his material is self-released through his own label Sound Soul And Spirit and via the legendary Jazzman record label."

The quartet line up is as follows:

Nat B - Tenor, soprano saxes

Adam Fairhall - piano, harmonium

Michael Bardon - bass

Andy Hay - drums, percussion

You can buy tickets online here, and they are selling fast https://www.ents24.com/uk/tour-dates/nat-birchall

Tickets also available from Kim @ St Marys or Church Cafe' or Aylesbury Music shop.