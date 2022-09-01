Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A non-profit group which helps dog owners train their pets is urging people to come to sessions and get their pooches trained after two years of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Willowbrook Dog Training Club, which holds classes on Monday nights at Long Marston village hall in Tring, is asking owners of dogs – particularly those bought during the pandemic – to get involved in training sessions to help create a “healthy happy dog community”.

The club, which charges £5 per session to cover the cost of the hall, is run by three dog enthusiasts, Rose Kirby, Jill Sage and Claudine Cox who all have made it their mission to provide training to dog owners who don’t have the means to access expensive lessons.

Training at the village hall in Tring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claudine, who has been training dogs for over 40 years, says that the group takes on any dog and any owner.

She said: “There are people that have bought these dogs during the lockdown, and of course now they're out of control because they've done nothing with them. So we're happy to do all that.”

From socialising with other canines to obedience training, the club assures owners that no matter the dog’s age or ability, they can help not only train the dog, but also the owner.

Claudine explained: “Instead of shoving them back into rescue, get them trained, get them doing things and then they can become a pleasure rather than a nuisance.”

According to the National Dog Survey, there was a massive boost in dog ownership during the pandemic with 3.2 million dogs joining families during the lockdown.

Now, Claudine wants those pets to reach their full potential by being properly trained.

She said: “We are trying now to get these people that think that because their dog is a year or 18 months old, it is too late. It is never too late for them.”

The club meets on a Monday night from 6.15pm until 9.30pm for its puppy, improver and graduate classes.