Colourful characters

It's looking good, oh yes it is - The Buckingham Community Panto in pictures

Enjoy our sneak preview of colourful and characterful scenes from the dress rehearsal of The Snow Queen

By Hannah Richardson
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 3:40 pm
Updated Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 3:49 pm

The hard work is nearly over and the fun's about to start, as the Buckingham Community Panto previews tomorrow, Wednesday, January 19.

Tickets for this year's production of The Snow Queen are available at the Tourist Information Office at The Old Gaol or on the door.

And to give you a sneak preview of the colourful and characterful show that's waiting in the wings, we sent a photographer to Monday night's dress rehearsal.

Tickets for Wednesday’s preview performance are £5 for adults and £2.50 for children.

Tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights and the Saturday matinee are £8.50 for adults and £5 for children

See www.facebook.com/buckinghampantomime

1. The Snow Queen

Flower power

2. The Snow Queen

Song and dance

3. The Snow Queen

Hush hush

4. The Snow Queen

Bearing fruit

