It's WhizzFizz this weekend, here's all you need to know!

It’s almost time for WhizzFizz which comes to town at the weekend.

The family friend literary and arts festival kicks off at 10.30am opening with a festival parade which will be starting at the top of Kingsbury this year.

The Rajisthan heritage brass band entertained revellers at last year's festival

As over 20 local schools from the Vale take part alongside musicians, bands and dance groups, the streets will come to life with huge hand-made puppets, costumes, music, dancing and laughter.

With local authors and story-tellers in The Exchange, performances on the Runway Stage, Teddy Bear’s Picnics in the Bucks County Museum, a funfair in Kingsbury and award-winning authors in the main marquee there is certainly plenty to do!

This year, the WhizzFizzFest main marquee, sponsored by Hale Leys, will be welcoming multi-million-copy selling Cressida Cowell, creator of the incredible How to Train Your Dragon and The Wizards of Once series, and Nick Butterworth, award-winning author and illustrator of the adored Percy the Park Keeper.

The marquee will also host Queen Park Arts Centre’s 500 Words Challenge – The Final Chapter, which celebrates Aylesbury Vale’s young aspiring authors, supported by performances from Adele Peters Performing Arts School.

Following the sad passing of Judith Kerr, who was due to be attending this year’s event, AVDC are putting on a free-to-attend ticketed event with readings, stories and face painters in the

marquee, to celebrate the life and work of one of the nations most loved author and illustrators.

The itinerary is as follows

13:30-14:00: 'An Unbound Brief History of England' by Unbound Theatre @ The Kings Head

14:15-14:30: Aallyah Neill, local author @The Exchange

14:30-15:15: Storyteller - Sarah Lloyd-Winder @The Exchange

From 14:30 Nick Butterworth book signing @ Waterstones, Friars Square

14:30-15:00: 'An Unbound Brief History of England' by Unbound Theatre @The Kings Head

14:30-15:15: Celebrating the works of Judith Kerr @ The Main Marquee

15:00: Calibre Audio Library Sessions @ Aylesbury Library

15:15-15:30: Local Author Darren St Mart @The Exchange

15:30-16:30: 500 Words Challenge - The Final Chapter @ The main marquee

15:30-15:45: Local Author Mark Elvy @The Exchange

16:00-17:30: The Wonder of Whizzfizz @ Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

16:00-16:15: Local Author Darren St Mart @The Exchange

16:30-16:45: Aallyah Neill, local author @The Exchange

For more information and to book tickets, please visit www.whizzfizzfest.org.uk