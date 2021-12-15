Is your pet looking cute for Christmas? Send us your photos for a special feature
A chance for your pet to have five minutes of festive fame, in our Santa Paws Christmas special
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 12:52 pm
All over Aylesbury Vale, pets are already starting to get dressed in their Christmas best.
And we're planning a special seasonal picture story, for the paper and online, featuring all your favourite Santa Paws pictures.
Here's Dash the cocker spaniel, who belongs to the Pellng family from Buckingham, chilling out in his cosy Christmas jumper.
If you want your pet to have five minutes of festive fame like Dash, email your photograph to [email protected] or [email protected]
Please put Santa Paws in the headline and make sure you tell us your pet's name, your name and whereabouts you live.