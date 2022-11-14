Is there life on Mars? Find out at the latest Fireside Chat hosted by the University of Buckingham vice-chancellor.

On Wednesday, November 16, Prof James Tooley will be talking to one of the world's leading authorities on life in outer space.

Prof Chandra Wickramasinghe MBE will give the talk titled Life in the Cosmos at the vice-chancellor’s university residence, Ondaatje Hall in Church Street, from 6pm to 7pm, with doors open from 5.30pm for drinks.

Prof Chandra Wickramasinghe

Prof Wickramasinghe’s research includes papers which have detailed arguments that samples show the previous existence of living organisms on Mars.

The professor was born in Sri Lanka in 1939 and was educated at Royal College, Colombo, and later at the University of Ceylon. In 1960 he obtained a first class honours degree in Mathematics and won a Commonwealth scholarship to Trinity College, Cambridge.

He is an award-winning poet and author or co-author of over 30 books and over 350 scientific papers. He has held visiting professorial appointments in a large number of universities worldwide.

In recognition of his extensive contributions to science and culture, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Soka University of Tokyo, Japan in 1996.

Advertisement

In addition to giving many lectures at universities across the world, he was the John Snow Memorial Lecturer and John Snow Medallist of the Association of Anaesthetists of Great Britain and Ireland in 2004.