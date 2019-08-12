Is Dennis, 90, Aylesbury's oldest worker?

Dennis Winkworth has just celebrated his 90th birthday and his 20th anniversary of working with Esri UK at Millennium House on Walton Street, where he is the morning caretaker.

Despite being NINETY years old, Dennis has no plans for retirement.

Dennis with fellow cleaners Sue Allen and Rose Coles

Every day at 6am Dennis opens up the offices and prepares the building for the day, from security checks to ensuring all the coffee machines are working.

He still works part-time, from 6am to 11am five days a week.

Dennis is part of a huge family, with nine children and THIRTY THREE Grandchildren!

He was born in Croydon in 1929, and spend his early life working in London in varied roles, including a butcher and a landscape gardener.

Dennis made the move north to Aylesbury in 1977 where he began working for the council, tending the flowerbeds in town and around the Council offices.

He joined Esri in 1999 where he works as a caretaker and a gardener at their offices on Walton Street.

Esri held a celebration of this milestone, together with Dennis' daughter Sue Allen who has worked along side him at ESRI for 20 years.

Congratulations Dennis and many happy returns from everyone at the Bucks Herald.