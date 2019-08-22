Investigation ongoing into Southcourt Brothel closure

Yesterday Thames Valley Police closed down an operational Brothel in the Aylesbury estate of Soutcourt.

Thames Valley Police have said the investigation is ongoing, but there is no words yet on whether arrests have been made.

Yesterday Thames Valley Police closed down an operational Brothel in the Aylesbury estate of Soutcourt.

Police descended on the site at 10am yesterday morning, where officers worked to ensure vulnerable people were safeguarded.

In a statement to the Bucks Herald, TVP said they believed the brothel had been operational for about two weeks, according to their intelligence reports.

Police have urged anybody with any information regarding the crime to contact police via TVP's website at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ or call 101.