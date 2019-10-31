'Inundated with support' as Great Missenden HS2 protest camp gears up for children's lantern parade

The Great Missenden Link Road protesters say they have been 'inundated with support' as their battle to halt HS2 works continues.

And the Save Link Rd Trees campaign has welcomed news that HS2 Ltd and Bucks County Council have agreed to suspend and review all work on Link Rd Great Missenden until "early 2020."

A children's Halloween lantern parade will take place at the camp this afternoon.

Elizabeth Cairns, one of the campaign co-coordinators, said "Until two weeks ago, the Great Missenden County Councillor, Bucks County Council, the Parish Council and HS2 Ltd were telling local people that the scheme, including the felling of nine mature trees was necessary.

"This suspension of the works is the direct result of the massive push back by local people and StopHS2 campaigners and the creation of a peaceful direct-action protest camp at the site. A success for people power.

"It's now vital that the newly revised scheme already put forward by Bucks CC to HS2 Ltd is shared with the community and a proper engagement process put in place, including the protest campaign, local residents and key Great Missenden organisations such as the Village Association. To date, no-one in the campaign has actually seen the draft plans, so we are urging caution at what is only the start of this review process."

Campaigners say that Save Link Rd Trees has been inundated with messages of thanks and support from local people, but that supporters also know it's premature to be celebrating until they see the final revised scheme in black and white.

They say the victory is still only half won, pending the final outcome of the review process.