Independent Aylesbury rapper shares delight at getting airtime on BBC radio

Assan, who has been writing and crafting music for 12 years was played on BBC Three Counties Radio’s, Introducing show.

His song, Summertime, was one of the potential future hits played on the two-hour showcase of new emerging musicians.

The Aylesbury man has been submitting music to the programme which promotes unsigned and emerging talent for the past two years.

Assan was featured on BBC radio

He sees his inclusion in the latest slate of acts people in the region should be keeping an eye on, as proof he is progressing and on the right track.

Assan told The Bucks Herald: “I was away for the day so I didn’t actually realise it had happened until after it had aired.

"I got a notification saying that ‘your song was played on BBC Three Counties Radio as part of BBC Introducing. The team got in touch to say it would be played again the Saturday after.

"It was quite a surprise. Everyone was very happy for me, I’ve been making music for a while now, and it feels like I’m slowly getting there, which is nice.”

Assan from Aylesbury

Assan is completely independent, writing, rapping, editing and mixing his own music.

Rapping remains a labour of love for the Leicester University graduate who balances his musical ambitions around a full-time marketing job.

A similarly affirming breakthrough in Assan’s career came back in 2016, when one of his songs featured in a vlog produced by Gary Vaynerchuk.

The Belarusian-born entrepreneur boasts a massive following online including 10 million people on Instagram.

When asked to describe his style of music, Assan says his work is largely autobiographical.

He added: “A lot of my music is about growing up in Aylesbury. People obviously have very different experiences of growing up depending on what area you live in who you are friends with, what school you went to, things like that.

"So it’s trying to figure those things out, especially as a kid. Moving from Aylesbury to Leicester was a complete different change of things.

"You live in Aylesbury and that is your world, but then you move to a city and have completely different experiences.

"So, it’s more storytelling and trying to advise people. My life story. My experiences.

"I try to get a few songs out there that will reach people. That will invoke some sort of emotion in them to think that ‘ok, he’s going through this, I’m going through to this, and hopefully this song will help’.

"I want to help people and guide people, but not in a cheesy way, in a philosophical story-driven way.”

Among Assan’s ambitious goals for the future is featuring on even bigger outlets, from BBC Radio 1Xtra to Link Up TV.

He aims to release one song per month on his streaming platforms.

Another aim of the Aylesbury artist is to go it alone throughout his career, without joining up with a marketing team, or studio label.