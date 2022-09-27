Independent Aylesbury arts centre announces series of planned upgrades after community grant boost

Queens Park Arts Centre (QPAC) was gifted £14,845 from SUEZ Communities Trust to improve its facilities.

Among the planned changes are improvements to the current fire alarm system, refurbishments at the coffee bar, a new box office, dance studio, and general upgrades to its current website.

QPAC is one of the largest independent arts centres in the UK. It provides access to high-quality workshops, resources and tuition to thousands of people every year.

Queens Park Arts Centre

Sarah Lewis, artistic director of QPAC, who is leading the project, said: “We’re grateful to Suez Communities Trust for their financial support of this project.”

Marek Gordon, chairman of SUEZ Communities Trust, added: “SUEZ Communities Trust provides funding awards through the Landfill Communities Fund. We were delighted to be able to offer funding to Queens Park Arts Centre.”

Recently the centre announced its upcoming slate of activities and shows planned for the month of October.

As usual included within the slate of upcoming events at the centre is more than 50 drop-in arts workshops.

They will run through October, briefly pausing during half term week, between 24-30 October, when some special school holiday classes for young aspiring artists will be taking place, led by tutor Ellie Kirkup.

New for this month is a two-week block printing course starting 15 October.

On the same day artist Guy Morris will be leading an accessible arts session as part of the ‘Together We Built’ project.

He will be exploring text-based art that is inspired by the Paralympic movement.

On 16 October there will be a day packed with one-off classes as part of QPAC’s latest ‘Sunday Specials’ event.

That weekend guests can trial pottery throwing, charcoal drawing, soap-making and knitting.

QPAC advises that all classes are designed to appeal to both beginners and practiced hands alike.

At the Centre's Limelight Theatre, the latest comedy club show returns on 14 October, with Jarleth Regan, Njambi McGrath and Darren Walsh performing.

On 15 October the Rotary Club of Aylesbury Hundreds present their latest ‘Rotary Rocks’ fundraising concert with Katy Hurt and her band, supported by ‘Mr’ Paul Adams.