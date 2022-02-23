In pictures Hundreds turn out for Superhero day in Aylesbury featuring iconic Batmobile from the 1989 Batman movie

Hundreds of families turned out for a marvelous superhero-themed day at Aylesbury town centre yesterday (22 February).

Stealing the headlines was Batman who arrived in a Batmobile which was an exact replica of the vehicle driven by Michael Keaton in the 1989 film.

Guests could pose with the iconic car in Market Square.

Meanwhile, inside Friars Square hundreds of youngsters were treated to superhero-related fun.

Crafts workshops were set up allowing kids to get creative and draw their own favourite superheroes and create masks to match their own alter egos.

Also, Captain Calamity ran three special shows for the youngsters enjoying a special half-term event at Aylesbury's popular shopping centre.

It wasn't just Batman who came to town he was joined by Wonder Woman and his sidekick Robin, Spider-Man could also be seen crawling across the roof of Friars Square.

Local photographer Derek Pelling captured yesterday's fun, you can see some of his best snaps by clicking through our photo gallery.

1. Spider-man! My spidey senses are tingling! Photo Sales

2. Batman and Batman Jr Don't tell Robin, but it looks like Bruce Wayne has a new sidekick. Photo Sales

3. Batmobile The iconic Batmobile as seen in the Jack Nicholson film, in all its glory. Photo Sales

4. Captain Calamity Captain Calamity had audiences captivated yesterday. Photo Sales