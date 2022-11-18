In pictures: David Seaman opens Aylesbury ice rink after Boney M. performance

The former England goalkeeper was the guest host at yesterday’s launch party

David Seaman and his wife Frankie were the guest hosts at the launch party for a popular Aylesbury ice rink.

The Seamans with a helping hand from Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Tim Dixon opened Chiltern View Ice Rink yesterday evening (17 November).

Billed as Aylesbury’s only ‘real’ ice rink, the outdoor arena is located at the Chiltern View Garden Centre in Stoke Mandeville.

Before Councillor Dixon officially opened the rink completing a ribbon cutting ceremony 1970s icons Boney M. performed to a sold out crowd, singing all their classics to an audience of all ages.

As well as a chance to skate around the newly opened rink guests were given a complimentary drink and the opportunity to take a virtual sleigh ride.

All Ice Productions also put on a show for onlookers before the amateurs hit the ice.

The Stoke Mandeville ice rink will remain open until New Year’s Eve.

A host of special evenings have been lined up at the venue with Blue’s Anthony Costa performing at Chiltern View on Saturday (19 November).

Other special guests include Rachael Hawt, The ABBA Sisters, and a Dolly Parton tribute act.

Each Friday Chiltern View is offering free entertainment with a slate of DJ sets lined up.

Speaking ahead of the launch, owner Suzi Bone, said: “Last year we were delighted at the response to our fabulous real ice rink. We welcomed hundreds of people through the doors last year and were able to support many local charities. It was fantastic to see so many of our customers and their families enjoying some real festive fun, with smiles and laughter all round. This year is going to be bigger and better than ever. So make sure you come along to check out what wonderland magic and sparkle we’ve created this year! We’ve even got a singing snowman!”

Chiltern Brew Tea Rooms and The Crazy Pig Farm shop are also at the site, Chiltern View advises the centre contains Christmas goods as well.

