Thousands of residents witnessed the annual ceremony

Thousands of Aylesbury residents stopped to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.

At Market Square, military veterans, community groups, council officials, and the public stopped to remember fallen service men and women.

A traditional wreath-laying service was undertaken at 10:45am, before Aylesbury paused for a moment’s silence at 11am.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony Bucks Council Chairman Cllr Dev Dhillon said: “It’s vitally important to publicly honour all those who have fallen in defence of our country in past wars and other military conflicts. Without their selfless dedication and sacrifices, the values and freedoms we cherish so much, would have been lost. We will never forget.”

A separate service took place on Thursday (10 November) as the town mayor held a Remembrance event at St Mary’s Church.

Mayor of Aylesbury Councillor Tim Dixon led a ceremony which was attended by cadets and senior members of the Royal British Legion in Aylesbury.

Councillor Dixon also attended yesterday’s ceremony, he said: “It was an honour to lay a wreath this Remembrance Sunday to commemorate those who gave their lives for us.”

MP for Aylesbury Rob Butler was also among the thousand-plus crowd in Market Square and a further event in Wendover.

Representatives from the police, fire service, British Army, Royal Air Force, Royal Navy, and Royal British Legion were also see in full uniform at the poignant event.

Ellesborough Silver Band were among the groups tasked with providing fitting live music to accompany the ceremony.

Also local scouts and brownies were part of the proceedings in Aylesbury town centre.

Father Doug Zimmerman gave a keynote speech at Sunday’s ceremony, while hymns and readings were carried out by other local officials.

Vice chairman of the Royal British Legion Brian Morris was granted the honour of playing the Last Post to mark the two minutes’ silence.

Ceremonies were held throughout the county in memory of military personnel lost to previous wars, including in nearby Buckingham.

You can relive yesterday’s ceremony via the below photo gallery:

1. Cadets Photo by Derek Pelling

2. Flag bearer Photo by Derek Pelling

3. Well-attended Photo by Derek Pelling

4. Hymns Derek Pelling photography