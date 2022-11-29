Parks and play areas across Bucks have been boosted by a programme of improvement works over the past year, with more works planned for 2023.

As part of Bucks Council's promise to invest in local communities, the works have seen old and tired play equipment replaced with modern and up-to-date facilities designed to stimulate and encourage creative play.

Works completed this year include significant improvements to the play facilities in Cottesloe Green, Haydon Hill and Walton Court in Aylesbury; replacement surfacing on multi-use games areas (MUGAs) in Calvert Green and at Oakfield Road Park and Bedgrove Park in Aylesbury; and a new play area in Calvert Green.

Design for the new play area at Vale Park, Aylesbury

Planned works for the coming year in Aylesbury Vale include the long-awaited new skate park next to Bridge Street in Buckingham. Planning consent has been approved and work is expected to start in spring with completion in time for the start of the summer holidays.

The installation of a large, colourful play facility in Vale Park, Aylesbury, is also due to start in spring. The design, aimed at children aged four to 12, features a central ship structure with climbing nets, track ride and a traditional slide alongside an accessible carousel.

The multi-use games area at Edinburgh Playing Fields in Aylesbury is also due to be resurfaced next year.

Clive Harriss, cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “We are really pleased to have been able to improve so many play areas across the county in the past year, with more works planned for other areas in the coming year, including the exciting prospect of a new country park in Stoke Poges which will offer a whole range of leisure opportunities for visitors.

"We know pressures on budgets are huge for everyone, and that includes us as a council, but at the same time we have made a promise to residents that we will continue investing in our communities and this work is part of that.