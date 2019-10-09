Imam presents Qur'an translation to Bucks county libraries

Book borrowers at Buckinghamshire's 10 county-run libraries will be able to read the Qur'an in English, thanks to a gift of 20 translated copies by the Imam and members of Chesham mosque.

The presentation of the books this week, by Chesham Imam Arif Hussein, was attended by County Council Deputy Leader Mark Shaw, who also represents one of the Chesham electoral divisions and Gareth Williams, Cabinet Member for Community Engagement and Public Health.

Receiving them on behalf of the library service, Gareth Williams, said:

"The generous gift of these books from Chesham mosque is very much appreciated, and our libraries will welcome this resource."

Mark Shaw added:

"The mosque is an integral and valuable part of our community in Chesham. This is a very kind gesture by the Imam and members of the mosque, which will give a wider audience reference to the Qur'an."

The Qur'an, literally meaning "the recitation", is the central religious text of Islam, which Muslims believe to be a revelation from Allah.