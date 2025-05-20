‘I'm the first person to complete a 4,250 mile trek along Britain's coast stopping at every lifeboat station – and I’m 82’

An 82-year-old man from Aylesbury has become the first person to complete a 4,250 mile trek along Britain's coast stopping at every lifeboat station along the way.

Derek Adams, from Aylesbury, Bucks, started his challenge three years ago in June 2022 - and originally hoped to complete the walk by the time he was 85.

However Derek reached his 238th lifeboat station in Aith on the West Shetland mainland on Tuesday (May 6).

He raised more than £10k for the RNLI, Cancer Research UK and the British Heart Foundation by walking for one month every year.

Derek Adams on his walk as the 82-year-old became the first person to complete a 4,250 mile trek along Britain's coast stopping at every lifeboat station on the way. Photo: Susan Adams/SWNS

Derek, who also hitchhiked more than 30,000 miles or caught buses and trains to get home each month, described the experience as ‘fantastic’ and said he met so many amazing people along the way.

"I'm very privileged to be counted as part of the RNLI family,” Derek said.

"I've walked 4,250 miles with about 20 miles each day and it encompasses seeing all these wonderful things - puffins, whales, sheep, goats.

"I walk at around 3mph per hour and I'm not creating any noise. The wildlife is there - we all just have to slow down."

Derek Adams, from Aylesbury, Bucks, started his challenge three years ago in June 2022. Photo: RNLI / SWNS

Derek said he was inspired to raise money for the charities from a young age, growing up in Northampton.

He said: "When I was nine, I saw a young person's body being pulled out of a river and from that moment on, I thought 'someone should have been able to save him'.

"I learnt early on about life saving and I've gone round the country showing young people how to swim and how to look after each other.

"I'm a Methodist Christian and every Sunday I recharge my battery by visiting a local church.

"We're just one big family on this earth."

When asked how he keeps so fit, Derek said: "You have to have confidence in yourself and those you will meet along the way.

"The secret is if only you can walk a few paces, please get out of your house, sit in the garden, nearest pub, church, café.

"Don't watch life second hand through the television. Get out there - it is a simple life but it's so rewarding."

Derek has spent his final day in Lerwick, Shetland, celebrating VE day on the quayside (May 8) and will be travelling down to Aberdeen to hitchhike home.

DEREK'S TOP THREE LIFEBOAT STATIONS:

1. Sennen Cove at Land's End

2. Blackpool - as Derek said it stands 'in the midst of hurly-burly funfair rides'.

3. Longhope on the Island of Hoy

Derek's JustGiving page can be found here: https://justgiving.com/team/DEREKtreksBRITAIN