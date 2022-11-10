An Aylesbury man has spoken about his anger after missing his father's funeral due to protests on the M25, in an interview with ITV News.

On Monday (November 7) Tony Bambury set off with his family for the funeral in Essex, but found Just Stop Oil protesters had blocked parts of the M25.

When he came off the motorway to take an alternative route, he was caught up in long queues of traffic.

Tony Bambury speaks to ITV Meridian. Pic Credit: ITV Meridian

Tony told ITV Meridian that while the service was due to start at 10.30am, his sat nav was saying he would not arrive until 11.15am – and he was forced to turn round and go home.

He said: "I called my mum, who's 79, and was very upset, as you can imagine. My brother and his family were there, I wanted to be there, and I had a eulogy that I was going to say about my father.

"These people have forced me not to go to my own father's funeral by their actions and it's not like I can get a second chance at this. I'll never forget what they've done and I'll never forgive what they have done."

ITV News quoted Just Stop Oil spokesperson James Harvey as saying: "It's just awful - it's terrible that this happens. I wish it didn't happen but we don't have a choice at the moment.

"We feel like this action has to be taken to bring the government to account on what they're not doing.