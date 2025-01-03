Icy weather leads to 'several' traffic collisions in Aylesbury Vale, police confirm

A police force spokesperson said the driver's brakes failed

Police officers have been called out to a number of traffic accidents in the cold weather in Aylesbury Vale.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed that road policing units have been called out to several incidents since the temperatures dropped.

Also, it has been reported that a vehicle overturned on an icy road in Whitchurch today (3 January).

Thames Valley Police is urging motorists to take care on icy surfaces and in more unpredictable conditions during the colder months.

A police force spokesperson said on social media: “Today team four response officers have been responding to several road traffic collisions due to the icy conditions “Here is one such vehicle that overturned near Whitchurch, the driver lost control when his brakes failed on the ice causing him to flip, luckily no one was injured! “Please take care on the roads and drive responsibly to the road conditions during these winter months.”