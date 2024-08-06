Iconic punk rock band set for special Aylesbury show 45 years in the making

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Punk rock pioneers, The Damned, are set to perform a special one off show in Aylesbury this week.

On Thursday (8 August), the rock act that formed in the 70s, will be playing Aylesbury’s Friars Club for only the second time.

Three of the bands four forming members and their best-known line-up will be playing at the modern equivalent of Aylesbury’s Friars Club.

Bucks rock music lovers will see Dave Vanian, Captain Sensible, Paul Gray and Rat Scabies, returning to the Friars for the first time since 1979.

The Damned play Friars in 1979

During a longstanding career the group have released nine top 40 singles and were the first punk rock band to tour the USA.

Their biggest hit ‘Eloise’ which reached No 3 and ‘Anything’, while their most successful album 1985’s ‘Phantasmagoria’ was produced in New York by legendary David Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti.

Friars co-founder David Stopps, said: "The Damned have only played Friars Aylesbury once before, on 1 Dec 1979, but it is remembered as one of the best Friars gigs ever."It was with the original line-up of singer Dave Vanian, guitarist Brian James, bassist Captain Sensible and drummer Rat Scabies. The band had many break-ups and periods of key members not being present in the band but the big news is that Rat Scabies rejoined the Damned permanently in November 2023."

The Damned had agreed to play a Friars show at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre previously in 2020, but that gig was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Now Dave Vanian (vocals), Captain Sensible (guitar), long time bass player Paul Gray (who originally joined the band in 1980) and Rat Scabies are back.

David added: "From their first gig in July 1976 supporting The Sex Pistols at the 100 Club, The Damned have had a long and notorious career with involvement along the way from Chrissie Hynde, Lemmy, Nick Mason and Culture Club’s Jon Moss amongst many others."This will be a long overdue Friars homecoming for one of the most exciting and influential bands of the past 40 years."