Dacorum residents are invited to take part in a fundraising walk around the capital to raise money for Tring hospice Rennie Grove.

The charity’s London Bridges Walk is a family-friendly day out that takes in some of the capital’s most iconic bridges and landmarks. There are two routes - one five miles long and the other ten miles – with an option for all abilities. Walkers are encouraged to bring not only their relatives and friends but their canine companions too.

On Sunday, March 26, the routes begin at the Peace Pagoda in Battersea Park. The five-mile route ends at Parliament Square while the longer ten-mile route takes in 12 bridges and finishes at Tower Bridge.

You could get one of these medals by completing the walk

All participants will be awarded a medal on completion. The money raised through entry fees and sponsorship will be used to fund care and support for people with life-limiting illnesses in Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire.

Director of Fundraising at Rennie Grove, Tracey Hancock, said “The London Bridges Walk is a fantastic family day out. You walk at your own pace so there is time to stop for a coffee or buy lunch along the route if you like.”

She explained: “We provide a booklet containing facts about all the bridges and landmarks you pass

along the route, so you might just learn something new about the capital while raising money to fund our vital services for local people living with life-limiting illnesses.”