Iconic empty Buckingham building set for new life as upmarket cafe

An iconic former restaurant building in Buckingham that has stood empty for some time could be set to reopen as an upmarket all-day cafe.

Buckinghamshire Council is considering an application for a premises licence for The Garage, on Well Street.

In its past, the property was a Presbyterian chapel, a school, a meeting house and a garage.

The Black Goo cafe in Tring

It was then left derelict for 30 years, but in 2016 the Grade II-listed building reopened as a wine bar and restaurant.

Bu in November 2020, the property was listed for sale with potential for conversion into a home, subject to planning permission.

Now, The Garage seems set to have a new lease of life, when it joins the existing trio of Black Goo posh coffee shops in Tring, Thame and Berkhamsted.

Co-owner of Black Goo Ltd, Chris Leake, confirmed the company was applying for the alcohol licence for The Garage in parallel with the lease agreement being put in place.

The news has been widely welcomed, with more than 50 comments on the Buckingham What Matters to You Facebook page.

Chris said: "I understand that the area was being promoted as ‘the hidden quarter’, so we’re looking forward to attracting people to the area and making it a little less hidden."

The planning application says: "The premises will trade as an all day cafe with hot kitchen, and an evening restaurant also catering for special events/

celebrations.

"Patrons attending the premises will be reminded of their responsibilities to leave the premises quietly."