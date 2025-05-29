Aylesbury Rugby Club has featured on ITV’s Premiership rugby highlights show, after a clip of an opposition team spurning a golden try-scoring opportunity against them was chosen for a segment of the programme.

Aylesbury Rugby Club featured as part of the Grassroots Beauts segment on the Gallagher Premiership Unleashed show, which includes highlights and features from matches played in England’s Gallagher Premiership, the top tier of domestic rugby.

The weekly segment at the end of the show, features a clip from the amateur game of a memorable try or amusing moment and is chosen from submissions that are sent in.

The clip came from Aylesbury Rugby Club men’s first team’s home game against the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC), who are based in London.

Action from Aylesbury Rugby Club's match against the Honorary Artillery Company featured on ITV's Gallagher Premiership Unleashed highlights programme

The 30-second clip, filmed at Aylesbury’s home ground at Ostler’s Field in Weston Turville, aired on the edition of the ITV show broadcast on May 21, and shows the HAC attacking from the halfway line.

After a couple of phases of play, the ball is kicked through and sits up invitingly for HAC player Rupert Brown in front of the tryline, however he misses the ball in rather embarrassing fashion.

The clip is accompanied by light-hearted voiceover commentary from top rugby commentator Nick Mullins, who says ‘even the dog could not look’ in reference to a dog at the side of the pitch as the move plays out.

Aylesbury Rugby Club were defeated 59-11 by HAC in the match, which was played in March, and since then have finished their season in the Regional 2 Thames League, ending the campaign in tenth place with 40 points.