'I have huge shoes to fill' says new head of leading school near Buckingham

A leading independent school near Buckingham has appointed a new headteacher.

Dr Louise Shaw will take over the top job at Thornton College next September following the retirement of Val Holmes the month before.

Dr Shaw, current deputy head and head of prep, will be responsible for 400 pupils at the independent Catholic school for girls, which is set in 25 acres just off the A422.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Lousie Shaw is the new head of Thornton College, near Buckingham

Dr Shaw, who is married with two daughters, said: “I have worked at Thornton since 2017 and over the last four and a half years I have truly enjoyed being a member of this school community.

“I know I have huge shoes to fill as Mrs Holmes is treasured by so many including myself. I also know how much my colleagues and our students and their families love Thornton.

“Please be assured that I will do my very best to protect all that we know is so special about our wonderful school. I am humbled and honoured to accept this position and I do not take your commitment or loyalty to Thornton for granted.

“I look forward to working with you all and developing the further success of our school.”

Mrs Holmes said: “I am really happy that Louise has been appointed as we have worked side by side on every aspect of school and school life for over three years.

“She knows and understands the core ethos of the school and why it is such a special place and I have every confidence that she will maintain all that we love about Thornton while also working hard to build on the existing success of our school.”

Sr Helen Haigh, chair of governors, said: “We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr Shaw who has been through a gruelling open recruitment process over two days.

“Louise thoroughly deserves this opportunity, and we look forward to welcoming her officially into the role in September next year.

“We are confident that this appointment will ensure stability, build on the college’s long and rich traditions and seek its further development.”

Dr Shaw lives in Buckingham. Outside of Thornton life she enjoys travelling with her family, especially to anywhere with a warmer climate.

She began her career at the Godolphin and Latymer School – an academically selective school for girls in London – and has taught in the independent sector for more than 20 years, many of which have been at leadership level in both pastoral and