I found this six-bed chalet-style bungalow for sale in a village between Aylesbury and Milton Keynes and it sits on an acre of land

The property at Nearton End in Swanbourne is on sale now with Orchid Estate Agents with an asking price of £1,150,000.

The ground floor of the property contains an entrance hall, cloakroom, three ground floor rooms, a large kitchen and dining room, a utility room and an annex.

The annex could potentially be turned into a space with four rooms, a kitchen, a shower room and a cloakroom.

Meanwhile, the first floor includes a master bedroom with a dressing area and en suite, two further first floor bedrooms and a bathroom.

It is situated on half an acre plot of land and backs on to rolling Aylesbury Vale countryside.

Take a look around the property with our picture gallery, with all images courtesy of Zoopla below.

1 . Nearton End - Outside view The six-bed bungalow on Nearton End in Swanbourne contains a plot of land at the rear of around half an acre Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Nearton End - Living room The living room at the bungalow in Swanbourne Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Nearton End - Driveway A gravel driveway leads to the six-bedroom bungalow in Swanbourne Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales