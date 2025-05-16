I found this six-bed chalet-style bungalow for sale in a village between Aylesbury and Milton Keynes and it sits on an acre of land

The property at Nearton End in Swanbourne is on sale now with Orchid Estate Agents with an asking price of £1,150,000.
The ground floor of the property contains an entrance hall, cloakroom, three ground floor rooms, a large kitchen and dining room, a utility room and an annex.
The annex could potentially be turned into a space with four rooms, a kitchen, a shower room and a cloakroom.
Meanwhile, the first floor includes a master bedroom with a dressing area and en suite, two further first floor bedrooms and a bathroom.
It is situated on half an acre plot of land and backs on to rolling Aylesbury Vale countryside.
