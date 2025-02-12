A group of farmers discuss the insurance protest meeting they have just attended in Aylesbury on 10th August 1912.placeholder image
A group of farmers discuss the insurance protest meeting they have just attended in Aylesbury on 10th August 1912.

I dipped into our archives and discovered these fabulous pictures from the Aylesbury area of yesteryear - and here are my favourites

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 12th Feb 2025, 10:24 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 14:56 BST
We’ve nipped into our archives to bring you this fascinating gallery showcasing the Aylesbury area over the decades.

The cracking pictures include protesting farmers in 1912, RAF pilots playing baseball in 1938 and a group of student nurses learning their trade.

There’s also former World War Two soldiers playing netball, one of the Great Train Robbers appearing in court in Aylesbury and shoppers going about their business in 1970.

You can your latest sport, news and views from around the area on our website.

Farmers inspect their sheeps after the Farmers Insurance Protest Meeting in Aylesbury in August 1912.

1. Farmers Insurance Protest Meeting

Farmers inspect their sheeps after the Farmers Insurance Protest Meeting in Aylesbury in August 1912. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
A group of farmers discuss the insurance protest meeting they have just attended in Aylesbury on 10th August 1912.

2. A group of farmers protest

A group of farmers discuss the insurance protest meeting they have just attended in Aylesbury on 10th August 1912. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
How the Market Square in Aylesbury looked in 1930.

3. Aylesbury Market Square

How the Market Square in Aylesbury looked in 1930. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Two children with their riding horses at the Bucks County Show at Hartwell House on 5th September 1935.

4. Bucks County Show

Two children with their riding horses at the Bucks County Show at Hartwell House on 5th September 1935. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:AylesburyRAF
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice