Hundreds turn out for 30th anniversary running event supporting local MS centre

Over 200 runners turned out for a special 30th anniversary running event raising funds for a multiple sclerosis support centre.

Unseasonably hot conditions did not deter almost 250 runners from taking part in the Chilterns MS Centre’s annual road race, Run Prestwood.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Runners and spectators descended on the Bucks village on 14 May to celebrate a landmark 30 years of the event.

The Run Prestwood Women's winners

Run Prestwood was first staged in 1993 and has grown to attract hundreds of runners each year. This year’s family-friendly race catered to runners of all abilities who ran one of three distances – 10k race, a 5k fun run and a 2k children’s race.

“It’s an amazing privilege for us to be here for the 30th anniversary of Run Prestwood,” said Danielle Medd, community and events fundraising manager at the Chilterns MS Centre. “It’s such a special landmark and a great opportunity to celebrate the determination and generosity of this year’s runners and everyone else who has taken part over the last 30 years. We are so grateful for their support.”

The women’s 10k race was won by Laura Turnbull of On The Run Running Club in Aylesbury with a time of 42m 8s, and the men’s 10k race was won by Adam Shute of Chiltern Harriers Athletic Club with a time of 35m 40s. The top three were each presented their trophies by Jeremy Swan of Jeremy Swan Estate Agents, the race sponsor.

The top three in both categories

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m a bit of a lapsed runner but Run Prestwood has really inspired me to get back into it again,” said Jeremy Swan. “Running is so beneficial to our health but it’s great that we can also use that energy to support our local community and charities like the Chilterns MS Centre. It was such a lovely family day with people just enjoying themselves. It was a pleasure to support it, I plan to do the same next year and would encourage everyone to take part.”