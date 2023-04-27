Hundreds of walkers raise thousands of pounds for Aylesbury disability charity

More than 250 walkers have raised thousands of pounds for an Aylesbury disability charity. The annual Pace Big Walk sees hundreds of walkers tackle 18, 12 or six-mile routes across part of the Ridgeway Trail between Watlington and Wendover, to raise funds for the charity.

This year’s Big Walk has already raised over £16,000 to help babies, children and young people with neurodisabilities including cerebral palsy. Pace provides services including specialist therapies, early intervention and education.

The event started at 7am, with 92 walkers arriving to take on the 18-mile route. They were followed by the 12-milers, and then the six-milers.

Walkers at the start of the 18-mile walk

All of the walkers arrived back at Wendover Memorial Hall to uplifting live music from local ukulele band Ukie TooNes, who volunteered their time on the day and donated the proceeds from CDs they sold to Pace.

Pace interim chief executive Caroline Bennett said: “At Pace, our primary aim is to help our children reach their fullest potential and take their place in the world.

"The sense of community spirit was inspiring, with 250 people taking part and going the distance for Pace.”

The Big Walk was supported by local businesses, including advertising and refreshment sponsors Flannery; coaches supplied by Motts; water supplied by AquAid; promotional assistance from Woodholls Estate Agents, Irwin Mitchell and Manor Signs; the Aylesbury Landrover Fanatics who volunteered; and refreshments supplied by Budgens, Tesco, Co-op and Waitroses.

Walkers at the start of the 12-mile walk

All of the money raised by the Big Walk goes towards supporting the 400 and more babies, children, young people and families that Pace works with every year.

