Hundreds of red, white and blue flowers adorn Buckingham in honour of Her Majesty

Buckingham resident Lionel Weston, who organised the decorative project, is pictured with some of the knitters.

Hilary Jones, Laurel Lewis, Chris Howell and Jan Clements are members of the ‘Corgi Cast-ons’, who contributed over 200 of the flowers.

Lionel said: “Predictably, I received many more flowers than I needed for the banner, so one lady crocheted them together and we decorated the railings and some are hanging from the tree branches.”

Lionel Weston with members of the Corgi Cast-ons. Picture by Mike Kirby

Decorations outside the Old Gaol also include two portraits of The Queen, painted by students of the Royal Latin School.

From the roadside, colourful wooden letters on the railings spell out ‘Platinum Jubilee’, and three bicycles - one red, one white and one blue - have been created by Preston Bissett Nurseries, Twigs Nurseries and Buckingham Garden Centre and Nurseries.

Lionel added: “I am also gathering and inviting anyone who shares a June birthday and was born in one of the years covering the Queen’s reign (1952 to 2022) to take part in a group photo to mark this historic occasion, on Saturday, June 4, at 11am – wearing a smattering of red, white and/or blue.

“At the same time outside the Old Gaol, I would like to invite everyone who had a hand in the creation of the display to join me for a photo also.