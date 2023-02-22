Hundreds of Aylesbury Vale cyclists set to get on their bikes for 2023 Bucks Radio Tour de Vale

The biggest charity bike in Bucks returns this summer, with the 2023 Bucks Radio Tour de Vale taking place on Sunday, June 11.

Organised by WheelPower, the annual cycling event brings over 1,000 riders of all ages, abilities and fitness levels together to raise vital funds for the Stoke Mandeville-based charity that’s at the heart of wheelchair sport.

There are three routes to choose from, all starting and finishing on the famous track at the birthplace of the Paralympic Movement. The routes take the riders out in to the beautiful Bucks countryside and are supported by regular water stops, volunteer marshals and support vehicles for safety throughout.

Sign up for the 2023 Bucks Radio Tour de Vale

Riders can choose from 25km, 75km and 110km routes. The 25km route is ideal for families, with all under-16s and hand cyclists going free. The two longer distances will have brand new routes in 2023 and now head north from Aylesbury to the beautiful countryside around Buckingham, Stowe and the Claydons.

All cyclists will be rewarded with a well-earned medal after crossing the finish line, where they will find massage tables, entertainment from Bucks Radio, a barbecue and a bar so that they can recover and relax with friends and family after the event.

WheelPower events and community fundraiser Eve Helyer said: “This year we celebrate the 20th year of the Tour de Vale and want to make 2023 the biggest and best yet.

"Since 2003, over £875,000 has been raised by our amazing cyclists and their support has meant that WheelPower has been able to deliver lots more life-changing opportunities, both here in Buckinghamshire and across the United Kingdom.”

The event relies on an army of volunteers

“The Tour de Vale is more than just a bike ride, and by taking part you will not only have a brilliant day cycling but you will also be turning your collective pedal power into pounds for our charity.

"The money raised this year will help us to support disabled people lead healthier and more active lives through sport and exercise, and in 2023 we are calling on all our riders to raise £20 in our 20th year.”

“We look forward to welcoming you to Stoke Mandeville Stadium in June and would like to thank our amazing community for your continuous support of the Tour de Vale over the last 20 years.”

To find out more about this year’s event and to sign up for the 2023 Bucks Radio Tour de Vale, visit www.tourdevale.com

But if cycling isn’t for you, you can still help by volunteering instead. To deliver a safe event, WheelPower relies on the support of 150 local volunteers to marshal the routes, help at the sign-in tent or support riders at the important water stops.

Volunteers would need to donate a couple of hours on Sunday, June 11, with full instructions, a high-vis jacket and a packed lunch supplied. Get in touch by email or call 01296 395995 to find out more.