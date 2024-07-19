Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New data from the RSPCA shows that hundreds of animal abuse incidents have been recorded in Buckinghamshire this year.

Latest findings from the animal welfare charity shows that 462 cruelty reports have been logged in the county since 2024 started.

It is warning that animal cruelty cases are on the rise and its busiest season has not come yet this year. National figures from the charity, that cover England and Wales between January 2024 to the end of June, show that 44,879 reports of cruelty were recorded.

This is more than two percent higher than the 43,983 calls received during the same timeframe last year.

Athena is looked after by the RSPCA in Aylesbury Vale

The RSPCA is warning that the worst may still be to come as often, the charity receives a report of animal cruelty every five minutes during its busiest summer months.

Last summer, reports of intentional harm towards animals rose by 11% compared with the previous year, with animal beating reports also rose sharply - by 17%.

This year, the charity has launched a ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ campaign in response to the concerning rise.

Karen Colman, who heads up the RSPCA welfare oversight team, said: “Sadly, animal cruelty reports are on the rise this year - and in Buckinghamshire alone, we’ve seen 462 animal cruelty reports already this year.“Reports of international harm towards animals and beatings also rose sharply across the country last summer - so we’re preparing for a difficult period ahead.“But rescuing animals from cruelty, investigating harm caused to them, and acting to prevent animal abuse, is a job no other charity does. We’ll always be here to pick up the pieces and show those animals the kindness and care they deserve.”

Also, during the busy summer period the welfare organisation is hoping to find a home for some of the pets it is looking after. This includes, Athena, who is described as a sweet and smart German Shepherd. She is being cared for at RSPCA Blackberry Farm Animal Centre in Quainton - after her leg was amputated due to a severely infected wound.

She was found being kept outside in poor living conditions with two other dogs - and she sadly had the untreated wound on her front leg which was severely infected, the charity has confirmed.