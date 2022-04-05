Hundreds attend Holi celebrations in Aylesbury

On 27 March, community group, Aylesbury SANGAM, organised a major celebration at Bierton Sports Centre.

It was the first major Holi party that has been put on in Aylesbury in two years, after Covid restrictions prevented large gatherings in both 2020 and 2021.

Holi is also known as the Festival of Spring or Festival of Colours, so the event was filled with bright symbols.

paint powder everywhere

Participants were flinging around paint powder to enjoy the Hindu celebration.

Since 2016, Aylesbury SANGAM has set up a local celebration, organisers advise due to Aylesbury’s growing Indian community, numbers are increasing each year.

Over 350 people attended this year’s event and were fortunate to be outside during a rare warm weekend in the UK in 2022.

Within the event a traditional Holi Tilak celebration was held where people received colouring on their foreheads.

Holi 2022 in Aylesbury

Indian food was served up and cultral music was played throughout including a group playing Indian Dhols drums.

A team of 12 Drummers performed for around three hours encouraging the crowd to move to the rhythm of their beats.

An event spokesman said: “It was an enormous success and provided an opportunity for all Indians in the Aylesbury area to celebrate the festival locally and strengthen their ties with the local community.”

