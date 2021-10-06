HS2/EWR Marshals in post to deal with complaints and minimise disruption to the public in Buckinghamshire

Due to the significant increase in the HS2 /East West Rail works across the county, Buckinghamshire Council has appointed its first HS2/EWR Marshals to help residents impacted by the projects.

Bucks Council says Mark Rann and Steve Hall, who took up their roles this summer, will be its "eyes and ears on the ground", addressing highways and planning issues caused by HS2 Ltd, the EWR Alliance and their appointed agents, contractors and subcontractors.​

The pair are busy getting to know the key issues across Bucks and building relationships with interested parties.

Steve Hall

A major part of their role will be to respond to complaints and queries relating to HS2 and EWR’s traffic management, highways activities and planning issues.

It is their job to ensure that all works and site operations are completed within the agreed plans, programmes and timescales, and issue instructions to the contractors to minimise disruption and inconvenience to the public.

Mark and Steve said: “This is going to be a really exciting and challenging job. We will be having direct contact with HS2 Ltd, EWR Alliance and their appointed agents and contractors, with the aim of minimising impact on the highway network and inconvenience to the public, liaising directly with statutory utility companies and other parties to ensure the Highway Authority obligations for street works and traffic management are met.

"We are looking forward to representing the council at public meetings, liaising with councillors, parish councils, local forums, residents and businesses.”

Mark Rann

Bucks Council's cabinet member with responsibility for HS2 and EWR, Peter Martin, said: “We have identified the need to invest further into our handling of HS2/EWR activities for the benefit of our communities.

"We are delighted that Mark and Steve have now joined us. This is an extremely important role and, with them both out in the field, they will help us resolve the many issues our residents are experiencing as a result of the works of HS2 and EWR and ensure we do all we can to mitigate the impact and activities of these projects.”