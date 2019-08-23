HS2 will stop cutting down trees and hedges until Government review outcome known

HS2 Ltd told this newspaper today that all de-vegetation works would stop until October.

Works to remove trees and hedgerows to make way for HS2 will stop until the outcome of a Government review is known.

The HS2 campaign logo

This newspaper contacted HS2 Ltd this morning, and a spokesman told us that while these works would stop, preparation works which include property acquisitions would continue.

This means that some people may leave their homes unnecessarily if the scheme is scrapped.

Transport Secretary Grant Schapps sparked hope for anti-HS2 campaigners this week, when he announced that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had ordered a review of the works.

The Government has not ruled out scrapping the scheme entirely if the outcome of the review shows that it is not needed, or not value for money.

The Bucks Herald has led the HS2: Enough Is Enough campaign calling for HS2 to be scrapped. To join our Facebook campaign group CLICK HERE