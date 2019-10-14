HS2 review outcome due this week, but will it be good news for Bucks?

The outcome of the Government's Oakervee Review into HS2 will be revealed this week, and an option for the panel is that the scheme could be scrapped for good.

The review will deliver its findings later this week, and it has been reported that it is likely that parts of the scheme will be shelved or scrapped while others will remain.

An area close to Wendover which would be affected by the HS2 route

Throughout the process preliminary works have continued in Bucks, most notably at Steeple Claydon and Great Missenden, and some commentators believe that works on the London to Birmingham line which cuts through the Chilterns will continue as planned after the review.

One rumour circulating is that the review will recommend that Phase 2B of the scheme, which links the West Midlands and Yorkshire will be axed.

But there is still hope, at the outset of the review Transport Minister Grant Shapps said that the project could be scrapped entirely, and the Government's own briefing papers clearly state that there is no longer a capacity case for the giant infrastructure project.

Of course the review only offers recommendations, and it is down to the Government to decide whether to scrap the scheme entirely.

This newspaper has led at HS2: Enough Is Enough Campaign and you can find out all the latest as it happens at our dedicated Facebook campaign group HERE