HS2 protesters threatened with arrest in Steeple Claydon

HS2 campaigners in Steeple Claydon were threatened with arrest this morning.

Police arrived at the site on Tuesday evening and told protesters that they had received sufficient paperwork to say that HS2 are legally and lawfully allowed to be on the land. However, landowners have given the protesters permission to be on the land too, as it is believed that landowners are yet to receive any payment from HS2.

At around 8.15am on Tuesday police arrived back at the site and told protesters that HS2 contractors were going to get the diggers out to start work, and that if any campaigners stood in front of the diggers they would be arrested.

Local councillor Frank Mahon, who has been on the site throughout the protest, said: “We decided that it was no good being arrested because bail conditions would then stop us from going back onto the land.

“We are still going to be on site every day to hold the contractors accountable and to make sure that they don’t damage any of the ancient trees which are not allowed to do. It is not good.”

