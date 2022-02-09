HS2 proposes installing 600m conveyor belt over A413 to eliminate potential HGV congestion

HS2 Ltd has proposed using a temporary conveyor belt to move earth over the A413 near Small Dean, Wendover.

Bucks Council announced yesterday (February 8), that HS2 had approached it with the idea, an official application hasn't been submitted yet.

With extensive cuttings planned in that part of the rail project, HS2 has suggested the measure as an alternative to HGVs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of future HS2 transport

A Bucks Council spokesman stated without the use of a belt system around 200 lorries per day would be using the A413 for three and a half years.

HS2 wants a conveyor belt to be installed for two years across the A413 London Road, the connecting rail line, and over Small Dean Lane.

If implemented the council warns that HS2 would need to close the road, overnight, to reduce the impact on traffic.

Motorists would need to use a signed diversion route at night.

HS2 Ltd’s senior project manager, Patrick Dineen said: “HS2 is committed to cutting the amount of embedded carbon in construction and working to reduce the number of lorries on local roads.

"The fully-enclosed 600m long conveyor will avoid the need to transport excavated material on the public road network along the A413. In total, the conveyor is expected to shift the equivalent of 58,000 lorry loads of material during construction, helping to reduce disruption for the community and other road users."

HS2 must get permission from Chiltern Railways and Network Rail for the project, as a suitable time over the Easter long weekend would need to be negotiated to allow the belt to remain operational.

Bucks Council is still weighing up all the factors that would need to be considered before giving HS2 the go-ahead.

The local authority referenced the need for assurances over noise or light disruption the belt might cause to Wendover residents, before giving it the green light.

A Bucks Council spokesman said: "HS2 Limited advise us that they have put together a comprehensive communications and community engagement plan to ensure all key stakeholders are aware of what works could be taking place, and when.