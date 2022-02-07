HS2 Ltd has launched a new campaign to coincide with National Apprenticeship Week, which will see 11 new roles filled in Bucks and Northants.

Across its rail project HS2 will hire 80 new apprentices across the country to play a part in the major rail construction.

Bucks apprentices will be working for two of HS2's parent companies, Eiffage and Ferrovial Construction.

Apprentices will be drafted in to work in civil engineering, business administration, project controls, and commercial and procurement roles.

HS2 Minister Andrew Stephenson said: “Eight hundred and twenty-five apprentices less than 18 months into construction is an incredible achievement that will be invaluable in plugging the skills gap across the UK and helping the nation build back better.”

HS2 Ltd is looking to hire 22 new apprentices, for opportunities based in Warwickshire, Birmingham, Milton Keynes and London.

The Level three and four programmes cover a host of different opportunities varying from surveying technician to cyber security technologist, and commercial procurement and supply roles.

Another 25 apprentices will join the construction project in the West Midlands section, joining Balfour Beatty VINCI.

These roles will be based in Staffordshire, Birmingham, Coventry and North and South Warwickshire.

Apprentices will be working in IT, design, civil engineering, health and safety, business support, and quantity surveying.

Align joint venture is also expanding its investment in future talent by recruiting for two new apprentices to join its Hertfordshire-based teams.

Align JV is tasked with constructing the Chiltern tunnel and the UK’s longest railway bridge - the Colne Valley Viaduct.

It is on the hunt for a level three HR and resourcing apprentice.

A new level four apprenticeship scheme has also been launched by HS2 Ltd today in partnership with Society of Land References (SoLR) and the National College for Advanced Transport and Infrastructure (NCATI).

The University of Birmingham group has adopted the scheme which has been crafted to help tackle the shortage of land referencers within the UK.

In total, 20 new recruits will be taken on by West Midlands employers, including Mott MacDonald and WSP as part of this scheme.

HS2 has committed to creating 2,000 apprenticeship opportunities during the life span of the project and has already hired 825 new starters.

Karen Davis, Talent Manager at HS2 said: “Our apprenticeships provide a fully-funded training pathway, allowing people to gain valuable work experience whilst studying for a professional qualification and learning from the very best in the industry.”

HS2 and its construction partners are supporting 40 careers events along the route of the new railway during National Apprenticeship Week.