HS2 demolition work begins on cottages in Wendover

New images show the rubble that now sits where old cottages used to stand on Ellesborough Road.

The cottages are being knocked down to make way for a train route which is being constructed in the area.

HS2's demolition job

HS2 repossessed the old-fashioned cottages in Wendover to create access for its expensive scheme.

Residents could sell their homes for market value and following the project new dwellings will be built in their place.

Ellesborough Road has been closed while work has been ongoing with a temporary diversion set up.

former Wendover cottages

In that particular Wendover neighbourhood, HS2 has already removed roughly 100 yards of hedgerows.

Within the area devegetation has also begun in green spaces, to provide clear land before the rail surface is laid.

Once the rubble is cleared HS2 is expected to start excavating the remaining land.

Wendover News reports this could begin next month.

Ellesborough Road, Wendover

HS2 released a works notice this week revealing that Ellsborough Road would be closed between 8am and 6pm from Monday (13 June) through to Wednesday.

While the homes are being hammered down, an overnight lane closure has also been organised.

Nationally it is expected that over 100 buildings will be destroyed during the railway project.

Wendover has been a hub for anti-HS2 sentiment, last year several activists built a treehouse by the Wendover site temporarily stopping construction.

Security hired by HS2 was accused of being heavy handed in its dealing with protesters, allegations HS2 denies.

Thames Valley Police reported that protesters were aggressive and violent when officers attempted to remove them from the gigantic tree house.

Thames Valley Police says urine was thrown at its officers while they were climbing up the tall tree.

HS2 is building a green viaduct in Wendover as part of its ambitious rail project covering vast parts of the country.

However Wendover Parish Council has criticised the plans and their potential impact on the Chilterns and popular areas of natural beauty in Bucks.