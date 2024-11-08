HS2 construction works part of latest roadworks programme for Aylesbury Vale
As part of the programme, overnight road closures are planned on the A413 London Road in Wendover for seven nights this month for HS2 construction works.
The closures are planned for 8.30pm to 5.30am from November 13 to 15, and November 19 to 21, for construction of the final pier in preparation of the Small Dean viaduct launch in early 2025.
Daily plane and patch surfacing works are taking place on Marsh Road in Little Kimble between November 11 and 15 with a road closure in operation daily between 8.30am and 5pm.
Structural investigation work is taking place on Windmill Hill in Wing on November 12 and 13, with a road closure in place between 9.30am and 3.30pm on both days.
Traffic signal refurbishment is scheduled to take place on Station Road in Cheddington between November 11 and 15, with traffic signals in operation each day between 9.30am and 3.30pm.
Coring investigation works are taking place in four villages in the Vale with a stop and go traffic management system in operation.
Works will be taking place between 8am and 6pm from November 12 to 15 on Winslow Road in Swanbourne, on Torbay and Service Road in Quainton on November 14 and on The Mead in Soulbury on the same date.
Finally, developer funded work is taking place on the A418 Aylesbury Road in Bierton through until November 29, with a traffic calming scheme including 24 hour two-way traffic signals in operation.